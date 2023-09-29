The great Canelo Alvarez will be back in action tomorrow night (Sat., Sept. 30, 2023) live on Showtime PPV and Fite.TV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, to defend his super middleweight titles in an anticipated showdown with undisputed light middleweight champion Jermell Charlo.

As always, Canelo is drawing much attention for his “Sin City” clash with Charlo. It may not be the biggest high-profile bout in the career of Alvarez, but the Mexican champion is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world today so any time he takes centerstage fight fans take notice.

Luckily, Alvarez will be compensated quite heavily for his title defense against Charlo. The 33-year-old is already one of the highest-grossing athletes in the sport, but Canelo will have another chance to walk away with a massive bag of cash on Saturday night.

According to Marca, via Celebrity Net Worth, Alvarez could earn a payday in the vicinity of $50 million. This number is subject to change based on overall PPV buys, ticket sales, and much more, but this seems pretty accurate based on the three-fight, $100 million contract Alvarez inked with Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) earlier this year.

At this time, it’s unknown how much Charlo stands to make by moving up two weight classes to take on Canelo. But considering this is the biggest fight of his career and Alvarez is one of the most recognizable names in combat sports, Charlo should be in for a career payday.

