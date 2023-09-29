Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo will collide in a massive super middleweight title fight tomorrow night (Sat., Sept. 30, 2023) live on Showtime PPV and Fite.TV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and fight fans can now check out the final face-to-face staredown between both boxers.

This is a huge fight on paper. It will be the first time in the four-belt era in boxing that two undisputed champions are meeting inside of the ring. Charlo is moving up multiple weight classes to challenge Canelo, but the reigning WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring light middleweight champion is up for the task. Canelo, on the other hand, will look to defend his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles a third-straight time.

As expected, Canelo is a sizeable -300 betting favorite to take care of business this weekend in “Sin City” and hand Charlo just his second professional loss. These odds don’t come as much of a surprise. Despite his decision loss to WBA (Super) light heavyweight champion Dimtry Bivol back in 2022, Alvarez remains one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport. He’s going to be a betting favorite until he starts showing signs of slowing down, which hasn’t happened yet.

On Friday, Canelo and Charlo came face-to-face for their final staredown ahead of Saturday’s title fight. Both boxers stepped on the scale to officially make weight and then came together for a tense moment on stage.

Check it out in the above video player and the individual weigh ins below:

