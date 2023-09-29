Logan Paul is set to fight Dillon Danis on October 14th as part of a Misfits PRIME card double-headliner, but there’s some serious questions about Danis actually showing up for the boxing bout.

In a new interview with The MMA Hour, Logan discussed the match and why he’d pick Danis when “El Jefe” already pulled out on his business partner KSI earlier in 2023.

“Why did I pick Dillon Danis?” he asked himself. “Because he doesn’t deserve me. But he does deserve to get the absolute s— kicked out of him, and if I get to be that person, that’s very exciting for me.”

“Let’s be honest, nothing about Dillon’s striking is mesmerizing, nothing about Dillon’s striking makes you think twice about his danger on his feet,” he added. “But he can sell a fight, bro, he’s a good troll and he’s done a great job. I get all the back end, he has none of it, so he’s lining my pockets, shout out to him.”

Danis has picked a rather unique way to promote the fight: by endlessly attacking Paul’s fiance Nina Agdal with a torrent of harassment on Twitter. He even posted nude pictures of the model which may have been hacked, leading her to file a digital restraining order and a civil lawsuit against the jiu jitsu champion.

“The behavior became a bit stalker-esuqe, then it’s cyber bulling, then it’s harassment, then it’s committing a federal crime,” Logan said. “So it’s clear to me that his intention from the get-go was to pick a fight with a woman because that’s what a person like Dillon Danis would do. He’s a coward, he doesn’t want to fight me. He chose to pick a fight with a woman who he’s never met and has posted about over 500 times. That is abnormal behavior no matter how you cut it.”

“He chose to fight a two-front war and so now that the woman who happens to be my fiance decides to take a stand for herself and hold this predator accountable for his vile actions, he’s gonna have to fight that battle too as well as getting the s— kicked out him in the ring ... This ain’t my lawsuit. I’m not suing this guy. It’s because you picked a fight with her and you broke the law.

Danis has claimed Paul was trying to force him out of the fight with the lawsuit, and even hinted at pulling out before claiming it was all a troll and the fight is on. Is it mental warfare on his part or will he actually bounce leaving Logan hanging?

Man can’t take a break off Twitter without people thinking I’m pulling out pic.twitter.com/8R9okcTK5c — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 27, 2023

“No one knows where his head is at,” Paul said. “He’s a delusional, irrational little crybaby who comes up with every single lie he can to rationalize his reality and reality is sinking in that October 14th is coming.”

“October 14th is coming and that is setting in and he’s coming up with all these excuses. He’s a crybaby, he’s talking about pulling out, like I don’t know man, I don’t know if this guy shows up. It’s going to be the worst day of his life and one of the best days of mine. But that’s TBD.”

If Danis does pull out, Logan Paul will be stuck boxing Bareknuckle FC standout Mike Perry, who is about five hundred times meaner and more skilled than Danis. Honestly, it may be worth the $100,000 pull-out clause for Dillon to ditch the fight last second just so that fight takes place instead. That’d be the ultimate troll job, and Logan is preparing for the possibility.

“We spent about 25% of our time preparing for Mike just in case and we may have to up that in these last couple of weeks,” Logan said. “But I think these next 10 days or so we’ll know if Dillon’s coming. I don’t know if there’s a cut off period, at any moment this guy could decide that this is too much for him, that this fire is too hot and he wants to pull out ... my guess is if he flies to London, he’s probably going to end up fighting.”

The PRIME Card with Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis (or Mike Perry) is co-headlined by KSI vs. Tommy Fury and goes down via DAZN PPV.