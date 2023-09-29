Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Alexander Volkanovski’s innate competitive drive is a huge part of what makes him a champion. He’s highly motivated, determined to win every second of every exchange, which tends to add up to extended periods of dominance. It’s an important aspect of his 13-0 Featherweight run, which has seen him climb into the ranks of the all-time greats.

All of this is to say that Volkanovski is not the type to take it easy when the gauntlet is thrown down. Yet, Denver Nugget Jamal Murray managed to hold his own with Volkanovski on the floor, actually winning their grappling challenge ... by a very slim margin in a very generous rule set!

In the video above, Volkanovski walks Murray through a handful of striking and wrestling drills. When the prospect of doing jiu-jitsu live is brought up, the 2023 NBA champion immediately establishes his goal, “I’m just not going to get submitted in a minute.” The two come to terms, and Murray again clarifies, “I’m just going to try to survive.”

The match and timer start at about the two minute mark. Murray is able to Schaub Shutdown Volkanovski for the first 30 or so seconds, then the Australian sneaks onto his back. “Blue Arrow” manages to fight hands and survive, but when Volkanovski realizes the clock is running out on him, he jumps on a guillotine! It’s a photo finish, but slow-motion reveals Murray survived the full 60 seconds.

A bit of size and strength go a long way in fighting off a choke!

As for his more professional endeavors, Volkanovski is expected to face streaking contender Ilia Topuria for his next title defense, and he recently hinted at a January return. If victorious, Volkanovski is expected to make another run at the Lightweight crown.

“It’s legal” and “protect yourself at all times” and blah blah blah ... it’s a d—k move, bottom line.

A spinning kick off the glove touch! Gabo Diaz is a villain for this one pic.twitter.com/VYMG5PtZNP — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) September 28, 2023

Anyone got a guess as to what Manel Kape’s great news could be? Back up for the Flyweight title fight maybe?

I really don't know how to share this great news. But whoever can guess, will receive the gloves of my last fight autographed by me. — マネル・ケイプ Manel Kape (@ManelKape) September 28, 2023

Dana White vs. Stephen Espinoza was not the only example of promoter vs. promoter feuding this week.

Carlos Kikuta with a word of advice for Chatri Sityodtong. pic.twitter.com/4qFTtFVxwu — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) September 28, 2023

ALERT: “The Iron Turtle” Jun Yong Park is getting his shot at a ranked opponent!

Important insight into the mind of Canelo Alvarez:

Canelo Alvarez told me his favorite American curse word pic.twitter.com/GZBpBvxrTc — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) September 27, 2023

A cool look into the respect between team mates and opponents Ian Garry and Vicente Luque. Guessing that means no mugshot t-shirts or anything equivalent?

Celebrating a legendary win:

What was my man in the blue gloves even trying to do? Baffling.

Old school Kyoji Horiguchi highlights!

Kyoji Horiguchi Shooto and VTJ era. pic.twitter.com/LlAMnxQmfE — nojillnolife (@nojillnolife) September 27, 2023

Happy John Lineker fight week!

We love an active Mão de Pedra #ONEFightNight14 pic.twitter.com/6vLaCyolEI — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 27, 2023

I was originally going to post this terrifying carjacking video, but then the random video in the a reply made me laugh, so ... here’s both!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.