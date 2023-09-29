Live: Canelo vs Charlo weigh ins video results

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo both weighed in at 167.4 pounds during the early (and official) weigh ins on Friday morning, held by regulators from Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) behind closed doors at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Now both super middleweight fighters, along with the rest of this weekend’s undercard, will head over to Toshiba Plaza just outside of T-Mobile Arena at 5:30 p.m. ET for the ceremonial festivities, streaming LIVE in the embedded video player above.

“I feel 100 percent right now, can say a lot of things, but I want to show you on Saturday,” Alvarez said during the grand arrivals. “I want to show you on Saturday, and you’re going to see different Canelo on Saturday night. He’s a great fighter. He knows how to work. He’s a strong guy, and he has nothing to lose. He comes in my weight division and to come for everything. He’s a great fighter, but I’ve been in this position for a long time, and I’m ready. It’s going to be a great fight, but I’m going to win.”

