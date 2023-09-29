Bellator rankings updated following ‘Eblen vs. Edwards’ event in Dublin

The official Bellator rankings have been updated following Bellator Dublin, which went down this past weekend (Sat., Sept. 23, 2023) inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, featuring a Middleweight title fight that saw Johnny Eblen retain his title by knocking out Fabian Edwards in the third round (see it again here).

In the co-main event, Aaron Pico picked up his second straight win, defeating Pedro Carvalho in a Featherweight bout, while Sara Collins upset Sinead Kavanagh via split decision in women’s 145-pound action.

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Vadim Nemkov (17-2)

2. Patricio Pitbull (35-7)

3. Yaroslav Amosov (27-0)

4. Johnny Eblen (14-0)

5. Sergio Pettis (23-5)

6. Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0)

7. A.J. McKee (20-1)

8. Ryan Bader (31-7)

9. Patchy Mix (18-1)

10. Corey Anderson (17-6)

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Cris Cyborg (26-2)

2. Liz Carmouche (19-7)

3. Juliana Velasquez (12-2)

4. Cat Zingano (14-4)

5. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (13-2)

6. Kana Watanabe (12-2-1)

7. Arlene Blencowe (15-10)

8. Sara McMann (14-6)

9. Leah McCourt (7-3) +1

10. Sinead Kavanagh (9-5) -1

MEN’S HEAVYWEIGHT (265 Pounds)

C. Ryan Bader (31-7)

1. Linton Vassell (24-8)

2. Valentin Moldavsky (12-3)

3. Steve Mowry (10-1-1)

4. Gokhan Saricam (9-2)

5. Daniel James (15-7-1)

6. Tyrell Fortune (13-3)

7. Marcelo Golm (10-4) +1

8. Tim Johnson (16-9) -1

9. Davion Franklin (6-1)

10. Oleg Popov (16-1)

MEN’S LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (205 Pounds)

C. Vadim Nemkov (17-2)

1. Corey Anderson (17-6)

2. Phil Davis (24-7)

3. Yoel Romero (15-7)

4. Grant Neal (8-1)

5. Karl Moore (12-1)

6. Alex Polizzi (10-3)

7. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (20-7-1)

8. Julius Anglickas (10-4)

9. Luke Trainer (7-1)

10. Sullivan Cauley (6-1)

MEN’S MIDDLEWEIGHT (185 Pounds)

C. Johnny Eblen (14-0)

1. Fabian Edwards (12-3)

2. Gegard Mousasi (49-2-2)

3. Anatoly Tokov (31-3)

4. Aaron Jeffery (14-4)

5. Dalton Rosta (8-1)

6. Austin Vanderford (11-2)

7. Douglas Lima (33-11)

8. Khalid Murtazaliev (17-3)

9. Romero Cotton (6-1)

10. Costello Van Steenis (14-3)

MEN’S WELTERWEIGHT (170 Pounds)

C. Yaroslav Amosov (27-0)

1. Logan Storley (15-2)

2. Jason Jackson (16-4)

3. Andrey Koreshkov (27-4) +1

4. Goiti Yamauchi (28-6) +1

5. Michael Page (21-2) -2

6. Neiman Gracie (12-4)

7. Douglas Lima (33-11)

8. Lorenz Larkin (25-8) +1

9. Brennan Ward (17-7) -1

10. Levan Chokheli (13-2) NR*

MEN’S LIGHTWEIGHT (155 Pounds)

C. Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0)

1. Patricky Pitbull (25-11)

2. Alexandr Shabliy (23-3)

3. Tofiq Musayev (21-5)

4. Brent Primus (12-3)

5. Sidney Outlaw (17-5)

6. AJ McKee (20-1)

7. Islam Mamedov (22-3-1)

8. Gadzhi Rabadanov (19-4-1)

9. Jay Jay Wilson (10-1) NR*

10. Archie Colgan (8-0)

MEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT (145 Pounds)

C. Patricio Pitbull (35-7)

1. Adam Borics (18-2)

2. Aaron Pico (12-4) +2

3. Jeremy Kennedy (19-3) -1

4. Mads Burnell (18-5)

5. Pedro Carvalho (13-8)

6. Timur Khizriev (13-0)

7. Justin Gonzales (14-2)

8. Lucas Brennan (9-0) -1

9. Henry Corrales (21-6) +1

10. Khasan Magomedsharipov (9-0) NR*

MEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT (135 Pounds)

C. Sergio Pettis (23-5)

1. Patchy Mix (18-1) IC

2. Raufeon Stots (19-2)

3. Juan Archuleta (29-4)

4. Magomed Magomedov (20-3)

5. Kyoji Horiguchi (31-5)

6. Danny Sabatello (14-3)

7. Leandro Higo (22-6)

8. Enrique Barzola (19-7-2)

9. Jaylon Bates (7-1)

10. Nikita Mikhailov (10-3)

WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT (145 Pounds)

C. Cris Cyborg (26-2)

1. Cat Zingano (14-4)

2. Sara McMann (14-6)

3. Arlene Blencowe (15-10)

4. Sinead Kavanagh (9-5)

5. Leah McCourt (7-3)

6. Sara Collins (4-0)

7. Katerina Shakalova (8-1) NR*

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT (125 Pounds)

C. Liz Carmouche (19-7)

1. Juliana Velasquez (12-2)

2. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (13-2)

3. Kana Watanabe (12-2-1)

4. DeAnna Bennett (13-8-1)

5. Denise Kielholtz (7-5) +1

6. Sumiko Inaba (6-0) -1

7. Justine Kish (9-6)

8. Diana Asvaragova (6-1)

9. Veta Arteaga (7-6)

10. Ilara Joane Justine (11-7)

Bellator will be back in action on Oct. 7, 2023, to stage Bellator 300, which will feature four title fights, including a Lightweight Grand Prix fight between division champion, Usman Nurmagomedov and Brent Primus, as well as a co-main event bout between Heavyweight champion, Ryan Bader, and Linton Vassell. In further action, Cris Cyborg puts her women’s Featherweight belt on the line against Cat Zingano, while Liz Carmouche will defend her women’s Flyweight belt against Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.

