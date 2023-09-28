Alex Pereira reveals fight night weights for his middleweight and light heavyweight bouts

Alex Pereira is a large obstacle for any opponent at Middleweight or Light Heavyweight in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The former Middleweight titleholder, Pereira, made the jump up in weight at UFC 291 against Jan Blachowicz earlier this year (July 29, 2023). “Poatan’s” decision to change weight class came immediately after his title loss to his rival, Israel Adesanya, at UFC 287 in April 2023 (watch highlights). During his whole stint at 185 pounds, Pereira was viewed as one of the largest competitors in the division, if not the largest.

Pereira, 36, won his aforementioned encounter with the former 205-pound titlist, Blachowicz, via a split decision and recently detailed the differences between his fight night weights in both divisions.

“I would say maybe 225, 234, something like that,” Pereira told The MMA Hour of his mid-fight weight for his Blachowicz fight. “During the fights at 185, I probably would be in the cage around 210, but at the end of the possible hydration, drinking my fluids and everything, I would probably go to 215 but fighting at 210. My camps were around the same weight. It doesn’t matter for which weight class.”

A return to Middleweight always seemed like a possibility for Pereira despite his announcement to fight at Light Heavyweight. However, the title has since changed hands at 185 pounds with another one of Pereira’s past opponents, Sean Strickland, dethroning Adesanya earlier this month via an upset unanimous decision (watch highlights). Therefore, giving Pereira even less of a reason to cut back down.

“No, no. It’s not in my plans,” Pereira said. “My plan was if Israel Adesanya was still the champion there, maybe win the Light Heavyweight belt and make a fight with him. But now, no. Sean’s my friend, and also, it’s not a weight cut I’m looking to do. I always made weight, never missed weight or anything like that, but it is a hard weight cut, so right now it’s not in my interest.”

Pereira is set to face Jiri Prochazka for the vacant Light Heavyweight title at UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 11, 2023.