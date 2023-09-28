Live: Canelo vs Charlo press conference video | Showtime Boxing undercard

Canelo vs. Charlo LIVE press conference video: Watch the final undercard presser for this weekend’s “Sin City” extravaganza as the scheduled combatants face the media (and each other) for the final time. Expected to appear are Jesus Ramos, Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin, Yordenis Ugas, former super lightweight champion Mario Barrios, Elijah Garcia, and Armando Reséndiz, who will all see action this Sat. night (Sept. 30) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Nevada.

The live press conference video stream gets underway promptly at 2 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

The “Canelo vs. Charlo” pay-per-view (PPV) fight will be broadcast on Showtime PPV and Fite.TV in the United States. The PPV, headlined by the super middleweight title fight between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jermell Charlo, will cost $84.99 and also include the super welterweight bout between Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr. and Erickson “Hammer” Lubin, the interim WBC welterweight title fight pitting Yordenis Ugas against Mario “El Azteca” Barrios, and the middleweight scrap featuring Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz.