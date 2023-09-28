Is Logan Paul on steroids? VADA drug testers coming for the Misfits boxer ‘in a week’

YouTube personality Logan Paul, who now performs in WWE and boxes fellow social media scrubs in his spare time, stands 6’2” and weighs in the neighborhood of 200 pounds, depending on his opponent.

Paul clocked in at 199.4 ahead of his KSI fight and 189.5 for Floyd Mayweather.

His next assignment comes against jiu-jitsu joker Dillon Danis as part of the Misfits Boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event on Oct. 14 in Manchester. Danis accused of Paul of using both steroids and EPO during a recent podcast appearance.

“KSI and Tommy [Fury] did their VADA testing so I called (promoter) Mams [Taylor] and was like, ‘Are we doing this? Can we do this?’ He said yeah, he confirmed it,” Paul told The MMA Hour. “So we’ll be doing drug testing in a week, two weeks. It’s going to be nice to show a clean test because I’m in this position where people will say or do anything to discredit anything I do. Any opportunity I get to shut them the f*ck up is nice. So I get to show people my physique is because of my hard work, and my genetics, and that I haven’t used steroids. It will be a nice feeling.”

Danis continues to mock Paul and his fiancée, Nina Agdal, ahead of their Misfits showdown, to the point where Agdal had to file for a restraining order against the former Bellator MMA welterweight (more on that legal battle here).

“You picked a fight with a woman, she’s standing up for herself,” Paul said. “You gotta sleep in that bed. Not my lawsuit, buddy, that’s hers. But you gotta deal with me. I truly believe his downfall will be studied for decades. I think after this fight, the harsh reality of his actions are going to set in, because again, you picked a fight with two people here — me, my fiancée — we’re both gonna handle you, and I have a feeling he’s going to gain weight. I have a feeling he’s gonna fall back into alcoholism. I have a feeling he’s gonna declare bankruptcy.”

