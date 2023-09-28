Johnny Eblen to UFC? Middleweight champ reveals Bellator Dublin fight ‘possibly’ his last

Johnny Eblen on if he thinks that was his last Bellator fight. #TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/xhmwgxm0bO

Johnny Eblen improved his perfect (14-0) professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record — including going 10-0 inside the Bellator cage — this past weekend (Sat., Sept. 23, 2023), defending his Middleweight title against Fabian Edwards via knockout at Bellator Dublin (watch highlights).

And according to “The Human Cheat Code,” it could have very well been his last fight (and in-cage dust up) for the company.

Indeed, with rumors swirling that the Viacom-owned MMA promotion will be bought out by year’s end — potentially by Professional Fighters League (PFL) — Eblen revealed there is no telling what his combat sports future will hold for him personally if that comes to pass.

“Possibly — I don’t know, man, I don’t know what the future holds,” Elben said about possibly fighting for the last time for the promotion he’s been with for the last four years. “I just understand that I am damn good at what I do so I will always be employed whether it’s with Bellator, PFL or UFC or freaking ONE. I can’t count ONE out.

“But yeah, quite possibly it could have been my last fight with Bellator or not,” Eblen continued. “They could have a few more events and kind of drag this out a little bit longer. I am not sure how the whole deal entails and how they are going to do that, but who knows. I will be here waiting and ready to take on any challenge they bring me next.”

According to Bellator MMA President, Scott Coker, nothing is finalized at the moment, but he did name PFL as a potential buyer (or partner) as part of a mega-merger between the two companies. It’s a strategic alignment that could make for great matchups with both rosters in the mix.

UFC CEO, Dana White, has given his thoughts on the sale on multiple occasions, mocking the potential $500 million purchase of the promotion, which is home to several big name stars such as Patricio Pitbull, Cris Cyborg, Sergio Pettis and Eblen, among others. More recently, he was asked if he’d be interested in cherry-picking some talent if they were to become free agents.

“If we were even remotely interested in Bellator, we would have been a bidder,” he said. “There’s nothing really at Bellator that’s really interested me.”

White went on to say that he would wait and see how it all plays out, which means if there are free agents available it would behoove his organization at least take a second look at strengthening its roster at bit more.

Right?

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.