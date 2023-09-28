Former UFC champ Daniel Cormier joins Drew Brees in 2024 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier, who now serves as color commentator and ESPN MMA analyst, will join NFL legend Drew Brees in the 2024 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame (LSHOF). A date for the three-day celebration in Natchitoches, which marks the state’s 65th induction ceremony, will be announced in the coming weeks.

“I have lived a life of big moments but getting this call was one of the best,” Cormier wrote on Instagram. “I remember growing up in Lafayette and was always aware of how important sports are in Louisiana. I am a part of the 2024 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame class. I couldn’t have ever dreamed of this.”

“I am truly thankful to all of my coaches over my entire life, my family and friends for supporting me,” Cormier continued. “My parents always took me to Brown Park for football, northside for wrestling Clark Field, and everywhere else for sports. I am so blessed. Thank you to the fans and supporters. I love each and every one of you.”

In addition to Cormier and Brees, the LSHOF Class of 2024 will also include Olympic wrestling gold medalist Kevin Jackson, WNBA All-Star Seimone Augustus, Tulane basketball coach Perry Clark, gridiron great Kerry Joseph, high school football coach Frank Monica, Breeders’ Cup-winning thoroughbred jockey Ray Sibille, and retired Grambling baseball coach Wilbert Ellis.