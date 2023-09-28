After multiple delays, Cain Velasquez judge ‘intending to set a date in January’ for attempted murder trial

Defense attorneys for Cain Velasquez were back in court earlier this week and once again delayed the case from moving forward; however, it appears the former UFC heavyweight champion will be going to trial in January, depending on how things shake out during his follow-up hearing in December.

“I am willing to give this another setting date with the understanding I will be intending to set a trial date in the middle-to-later part of January, on Dec. 6,” Judge Daniel T. Nishagaya said during yesterday’s pre-trial hearing (via MMA Fighting).

Velasquez, who turned 41 back in July, is facing charges of attempted murder after a shooting incident against an alleged child molester back in March of 2022. The part-time luchador pleaded not guilty to the charges and filed a subsequent civil suit against the accused child molester, Harry Goularte, later in the year.

Velasquez was released on bond last November.

“Thank you to everybody who (supported me),” Velasquez said upon his release. “I love all of you. (I want to) just always continue to be better as a person, always do good things, just make something positive of this terrible situation. My family and I are going to do that. We’ll do something good.”

Like Velasquez, Goularte pleaded not guilty to the charges.