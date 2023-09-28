John Fury pans Francis Ngannou’s pad work at open workout - ‘I hope that’s a joke!’

John Fury was not impressed with Francis Ngannou’s performance at the “Fury vs. Ngannou” open workouts yesterday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ngannou was in “Sin City” with Mike Tyson in tow to put on a show for the fans and display some of the boxing skills he believes will be enough to defeat one of the best Heavyweight boxers in the world, Tyson Fury, when the pair lock horns in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, next month (Sat., Oct. 28, 2023).

Most boxing fans — and tired mixed martial arts (MMA) enthusiasts — doubt he can do it (especially this one), and confidence is at an all-time low after seeing him whomp the pads.

“Just seen Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson and that so-called trainer what’s got the pads on, seen the open workout,” said Tyson Fury’s father and former trainer, John Fury (via MMA Fighting). “I hope he’s kidding along and he’s playing possum here. I hope that’s a joke and intended to be a laugh.

“Because if it’s not, he ain’t got a prayer,” Fury continued. “He ain’t got a cat in hell’s chance. He won’t get out of the first round. It’s probably going to be Tyson’s quickest knockout. But, you know what? It’s got to be kidology, that. It’s got to be full-on games. Because if that’s what he’s got — well, God help him, he’ll get smashed to bits. That’s all I’m saying, mate. That’s embarrassing.

“If that’s what he can do on a public workout, don’t bother doing a public workout,” Fury concluded. “It’s a disgrace.”

MMA fans have deluded themselves into believing sparring footage from Nate Diaz was the Stockton scrapper playing possum (watch it here). It wasn’t. While the open workouts would be the perfect place for Team Ngannou to pull a psy-op, we’ve exhausted hope when it comes to these MMA crossovers into boxing. They’re two different sports. And Ngannou doesn’t have any professional boxing experience.

Enough said?

