The UFC has a major event happening on October 21st in Abu Dhabi, UAE, but at least a small part of CEO Dana White’s attention will remain in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It turns out that at the same time Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will be battling for the lightweight title at UFC 294, White will have a bull competing in a Professional Bull Riders event.

“Many of you saw ‘Lookin’ for a Fight.’ In 2016, me and Matt Serra rode a bull,” White said in an Instagram video. “And I, for whatever reason, totally got into it. And I started buying bulls back then. I owned ‘F-Bomb,’ ‘Stank Face,’ ‘White Thunder,’ ‘Sour Diesel.’”

Big decisions, UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi or PBR at the T-Mobile Arena? pic.twitter.com/URymEiA3lW — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 27, 2023

“I finally have a bull now that is making it to the big time,” he said with a smile. “He’s going to the PBR. And the PBR is coming to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas here, for the team championships, not the individuals, which is October 20th to the 22nd. And my bull, ‘Twisted Steel,’ will be bucking there.”

“That’s it. I’m f—ing excited. If you give a s— and want to check him out, that’s October 20-22nd at the T-Mobile Arena.”

So you heard him, Maniacs! If you can’t make it to Abu Dhabi, consider Las Vegas? Or maybe you want to wait until ‘Stank Face’ makes it to the big show.