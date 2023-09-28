Two undisputed champions square off for the first time in the four-belt era this Saturday (Sept. 30, 2023) when Jermell Charlo moves up two weight classes to challenge Super Middleweight ruler Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Being the sport’s box office king, Alvarez’s bouts naturally attract quite a bit of attention from the bookies. Saturday’s show is no exception, so let’s see what our friends at DraftKings have cooked up.
Moneyline
- Canelo Alvarez -400
- Jermell Charlo +300
Total Rounds
- Over 7.5 -750
- Under 7.5 +400
- Over 8.5 -500
- Under 8.5 +310
- Over 9.5 -390
- Under 9.5 +255
- Over 10.5 -300
- Under 10.5 +210
To go the Distance
- Yes -220
- No +160
Fight Outcome
- Canelo Alvarez by Decision or Technical Decision −110
- Canelo Alvarez by KO/TKO/DQ +210
- Draw +2000
- Jermell Charlo by Decision or Technical Decision +500
- Jermell Charlo by KO/TKO/DQ +900
Alternate Fight Outcome
- Canelo Alvarez to Win by KO +650
- Canelo Alvarez to Win by TKO +330
- Canelo Alvarez to Win by Disqualification +10000
- Canelo Alvarez to Win by Unanimous Decision +125
- Canelo Alvarez to Win by Split Decision +900
- Canelo Alvarez to Win by Majority Decision +1400
- Draw +2000
- Jermell Charlo to Win by KO +2500
- Jermell Charlo to Win by TKO +1400
- Jermell Charlo to Win by Disqualification +10000
- Jermell Charlo to Win by Unanimous Decision +800
- Jermell Charlo to Win by Split Decision +1800
- Jermell Charlo to Win by Majority Decision +3000
Fight to End in the First 60 Seconds of Round 1
- Yes +20000
Double Chance
- Canelo Alvarez to Win in Rounds 1-6 or Decision −200
- Canelo Alvarez to Win in Rounds 7-12 or Decision −265
- Jermell Charlo to Win in Rounds 1-6 or Decision +370
- Jermell Charlo to Win in Rounds 7-12 or Decision +360
Moneyline / Total Knockdowns
- Canelo Alvarez to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +650
- Canelo Alvarez to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns −265
- Jermell Charlo to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +2200
- Jermell Charlo to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns +340
Both Fighters to Be Knocked Down
- Yes +1800
Canelo Alvarez to Be Knocked Down
- Yes +650
- No −1400
Either Fighter to Be Knocked Down
- Yes +120
- No −160
Jermell Charlo to Be Knocked Down
- Yes +150
- No −200
To Be Knocked Down and Win
- Canelo Alvarez +900
- Jermell Charlo +1600
Total Knockdowns
- Over 1.5 +500
- Under 1.5 −1000
Round Betting
- Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 1 +6500
- Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 2 +5000
- Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 3 +4000
- Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 4 +3000
- Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 5 +2800
- Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 6 +2500
- Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 7 +2200
- Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 8 +2000
- Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 9 +2000
- Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 10 +2000
- Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 11 +2200
- Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 12 +2500
- Canelo Alvarez Decision Or Tech Decision −110
- Draw +2000
- Jermell Charlo to Win In Round 1 +10000
- Jermell Charlo to Win In Round 2 +10000
- Jermell Charlo to Win In Round 3 +10000
- Jermell Charlo to Win In Round 4 +10000
- Jermell Charlo to Win In Round 5 +10000
- Jermell Charlo to Win In Round 6 +8000
- Jermell Charlo to Win In Round 7 +8000
- Jermell Charlo to Win In Round 8 +8000
- Jermell Charlo to Win In Round 9 +8000
- Jermell Charlo to Win In Round 10 +8000
- Jermell Charlo to Win In Round 11 +8000
- Jermell Charlo to Win In Round 12 +10000
- Jermell Charlo Decision Or Tech Decision +500
Alternate Round Betting
- Canelo Alvarez to Win In 1-6 Rounds +700
- Canelo Alvarez to Win In 7-12 Rounds +400
- Canelo Alvarez Decision or Tech Decision −110
- Draw +2000
- Jermell Charlo to Win In 1-6 Rounds +2000
- Jermell Charlo to Win In 7-12 Rounds +1800
- Jermell Charlo Decision or Tech Decision +500
Round Group Betting
- Canelo Alvarez To Win In Rounds 1-3 +1800
- Canelo Alvarez To Win In Rounds 4-6 +1000
- Canelo Alvarez To Win In Rounds 7-9 +700
- Canelo Alvarez To Win In Rounds 10-12 +750
- Canelo Alvarez Decision or Tech Decision −110
- Draw +2000
- Jermell Charlo To Win In Rounds 1-3 +5000
- Jermell Charlo To Win In Rounds 4-6 +3500
- Jermell Charlo To Win In Rounds 7-9 +2500
- Jermell Charlo To Win In Rounds 10-12 +3000
- Jermell Charlo Decision or Tech Decision +500
When Will The Fight End
- To Go the Distance −220
- Round 8 +1600
- Round 9 +1600
- Round 10 +1600
- Round 7 +1800
- Round 11 +1800
- Round 6 +2000
- Round 12 +2200
- Round 5 +2200
- Round 4 +2500
- Round 3 +3000
- Round 2 +3500
- Round 1 +5000
Either Alternate Round Betting
- To Go the Distance −220
- Fight to Be Won in Rounds 7-12 +280
- Fight to Be Won in Rounds 1-6 +600
Thoughts: Canelo straight-up at -400 is a steal. Even if he’s slowing down a bit and struggling to maintain his pace down the stretch, he’s still bigger than Charlo, functionally indestructible, boasts the sort of pressure-heavy approach that Charlo has struggled with before, and can hypnotize judges unless he’s beaten with the sort of decisiveness that Charlo can’t manage.
If you want to push your luck a bit, Canelo by UD at +125 wouldn’t be the worst pick. Charlo should skilled and durable enough to stand up to Canelo’s onslaught without going down, especially if Canelo’s gas tank issues force him to pace himself.
Probably the best mix of safety and value is Canelo 7-12 or decision at -265. Eight of Canelo’s last nine fights have lasted past the sixth round, and while there’s no telling exactly how Charlo will look with an extra 14 pounds to manage, it’ll probably be a bit better than Avni Yildirim.
For more on “Canelo vs. Charlo” and other boxing-related events, click here.
Loading comments...