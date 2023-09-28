Two undisputed champions square off for the first time in the four-belt era this Saturday (Sept. 30, 2023) when Jermell Charlo moves up two weight classes to challenge Super Middleweight ruler Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Being the sport’s box office king, Alvarez’s bouts naturally attract quite a bit of attention from the bookies. Saturday’s show is no exception, so let’s see what our friends at DraftKings have cooked up.

Moneyline

Canelo Alvarez -400

Jermell Charlo +300

Total Rounds

Over 7.5 -750

Under 7.5 +400

Over 8.5 -500

Under 8.5 +310

Over 9.5 -390

Under 9.5 +255

Over 10.5 -300

Under 10.5 +210

To go the Distance

Yes -220

No +160

Fight Outcome

Canelo Alvarez by Decision or Technical Decision −110

Canelo Alvarez by KO/TKO/DQ +210

Draw +2000

Jermell Charlo by Decision or Technical Decision +500

Jermell Charlo by KO/TKO/DQ +900

Alternate Fight Outcome

Canelo Alvarez to Win by KO +650

Canelo Alvarez to Win by TKO +330

Canelo Alvarez to Win by Disqualification +10000

Canelo Alvarez to Win by Unanimous Decision +125

Canelo Alvarez to Win by Split Decision +900

Canelo Alvarez to Win by Majority Decision +1400

Draw +2000

Jermell Charlo to Win by KO +2500

Jermell Charlo to Win by TKO +1400

Jermell Charlo to Win by Disqualification +10000

Jermell Charlo to Win by Unanimous Decision +800

Jermell Charlo to Win by Split Decision +1800

Jermell Charlo to Win by Majority Decision +3000

Fight to End in the First 60 Seconds of Round 1

Yes +20000

Double Chance

Canelo Alvarez to Win in Rounds 1-6 or Decision −200

Canelo Alvarez to Win in Rounds 7-12 or Decision −265

Jermell Charlo to Win in Rounds 1-6 or Decision +370

Jermell Charlo to Win in Rounds 7-12 or Decision +360

Moneyline / Total Knockdowns

Canelo Alvarez to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +650

Canelo Alvarez to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns −265

Jermell Charlo to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +2200

Jermell Charlo to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns +340

Both Fighters to Be Knocked Down

Yes +1800

Canelo Alvarez to Be Knocked Down

Yes +650

No −1400

Either Fighter to Be Knocked Down

Yes +120

No −160

Jermell Charlo to Be Knocked Down

Yes +150

No −200

To Be Knocked Down and Win

Canelo Alvarez +900

Jermell Charlo +1600

Total Knockdowns

Over 1.5 +500

Under 1.5 −1000

Round Betting

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 1 +6500

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 2 +5000

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 3 +4000

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 4 +3000

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 5 +2800

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 6 +2500

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 7 +2200

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 8 +2000

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 9 +2000

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 10 +2000

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 11 +2200

Canelo Alvarez to Win In Round 12 +2500

Canelo Alvarez Decision Or Tech Decision −110

Draw +2000

Jermell Charlo to Win In Round 1 +10000

Jermell Charlo to Win In Round 2 +10000

Jermell Charlo to Win In Round 3 +10000

Jermell Charlo to Win In Round 4 +10000

Jermell Charlo to Win In Round 5 +10000

Jermell Charlo to Win In Round 6 +8000

Jermell Charlo to Win In Round 7 +8000

Jermell Charlo to Win In Round 8 +8000

Jermell Charlo to Win In Round 9 +8000

Jermell Charlo to Win In Round 10 +8000

Jermell Charlo to Win In Round 11 +8000

Jermell Charlo to Win In Round 12 +10000

Jermell Charlo Decision Or Tech Decision +500

Alternate Round Betting

Canelo Alvarez to Win In 1-6 Rounds +700

Canelo Alvarez to Win In 7-12 Rounds +400

Canelo Alvarez Decision or Tech Decision −110

Draw +2000

Jermell Charlo to Win In 1-6 Rounds +2000

Jermell Charlo to Win In 7-12 Rounds +1800

Jermell Charlo Decision or Tech Decision +500

Round Group Betting

Canelo Alvarez To Win In Rounds 1-3 +1800

Canelo Alvarez To Win In Rounds 4-6 +1000

Canelo Alvarez To Win In Rounds 7-9 +700

Canelo Alvarez To Win In Rounds 10-12 +750

Canelo Alvarez Decision or Tech Decision −110

Draw +2000

Jermell Charlo To Win In Rounds 1-3 +5000

Jermell Charlo To Win In Rounds 4-6 +3500

Jermell Charlo To Win In Rounds 7-9 +2500

Jermell Charlo To Win In Rounds 10-12 +3000

Jermell Charlo Decision or Tech Decision +500

When Will The Fight End

To Go the Distance −220

Round 8 +1600

Round 9 +1600

Round 10 +1600

Round 7 +1800

Round 11 +1800

Round 6 +2000

Round 12 +2200

Round 5 +2200

Round 4 +2500

Round 3 +3000

Round 2 +3500

Round 1 +5000

Either Alternate Round Betting

To Go the Distance −220

Fight to Be Won in Rounds 7-12 +280

Fight to Be Won in Rounds 1-6 +600

Thoughts: Canelo straight-up at -400 is a steal. Even if he’s slowing down a bit and struggling to maintain his pace down the stretch, he’s still bigger than Charlo, functionally indestructible, boasts the sort of pressure-heavy approach that Charlo has struggled with before, and can hypnotize judges unless he’s beaten with the sort of decisiveness that Charlo can’t manage.

If you want to push your luck a bit, Canelo by UD at +125 wouldn’t be the worst pick. Charlo should skilled and durable enough to stand up to Canelo’s onslaught without going down, especially if Canelo’s gas tank issues force him to pace himself.

Probably the best mix of safety and value is Canelo 7-12 or decision at -265. Eight of Canelo’s last nine fights have lasted past the sixth round, and while there’s no telling exactly how Charlo will look with an extra 14 pounds to manage, it’ll probably be a bit better than Avni Yildirim.

