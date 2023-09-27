ESPN+ price increase announced for Oct. 12 — here’s how it affects UFC fans

ESPN today announced a price increase for its ESPN+ digital streaming platform, which takes effect Thurs., Oct. 12, 2023. The ESPN+ monthly subscription price will increase from $9.99 to $10.99, while the annual subscription price jumps from $99.99 to $109.99.

In addition, the ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) package will increase from $124.98 first year, $99.99 for each following year, to $134.98 first year, $109.99 for each following year. The existing UFC standalone price of $79.99 remains the same.

The Disney Trio Basic Bundle jumps from $12.99 per month to $14.99 per month. The Disney Trio Premium Bundle increases from $19.99 per month to $24.99 per month. Both bundles include ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ but the “Premium” option streams without ads.

UFC fans will need a subscription to ESPN+ to watch most live events; however, a UFC PPV card, like the upcoming UFC 294 extravaganza that airs on Oct. 21 from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, will require an additional purchase of $79.99.

The ESPN+ annual plan gives subscribers access to NHL, Formula 1, LALIGA, Bundesliga, UFC, PFL, College Football, College Basketball, and more. It also includes studio series, the complete 30-for-30 Library, ESPN+ Originals, and exclusive insider articles.