Dana White reacts to Israel Adesanya’s ‘bad decisions’ leading to drunk driving charge — ‘Thank god nobody was hurt’

Israel Adesanya likes to get “pretty lit,” according to this comedian.

Unfortunately, the former UFC middleweight champion had one too many drinks when he got behind the wheel of his car last month in New Zealand. “The Last Stylebender” was stopped by police and subsequently failed a breathalyzer test.

“Bad decisions, man,” UFC CEO Dana White said during this week’s “Contender Series” press conference. “No matter how many drinks you’ve had, if you drink, don’t drive. Especially, it’s one thing, Ubering is easy, but when you have the kind of money that kid has, get a driver. Have somebody drive you or Uber or whatever.”

Adesanya, 34, can probably learn a few lessons from this “unfixable party animal.”

“He made a bad decision,” White continued. “Thank God nobody was hurt. Him or nobody else. You know what I say about mistakes: How do you handle them after you make them? Hopefully, that’s a one-and-done for him and he never does it again.”

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Adesanya. Aside from his run-in with local law enforcement, “The Last Stylebender” was soundly defeated by Sean Strickland in the UFC 293 main event earlier this month in Sydney, losing his 185-pound strap in the process.

A date for his Octagon return has yet to be determined.