Both Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson have a lot to prove in their upcoming UFC 296 fight on December 16th.

That’s what UFC CEO Dana White had to say when asked about the furor surrounding the recent addition to the promotion’s end of year pay-per-view. Fans don’t know how to feel about the fight: is a declining Tony getting fed to Paddy? Is a not-ready Paddy getting fed to Tony? It all depends on how washed you consider the 39-year-old Ferguson.

“A lot of people think Paddy is unproven, and I think a lot of people feel like this is a fight Tony isn’t in deep water like he’s been in his last several fights,” White said following Tuesday’s Contender Series event. “I think the matchmaking and the timing on this fight is excellent and couldn’t be more perfect.”

If anything, White was extremely complimentary regarding Ferguson despite a six fight losing streak.

“If you look at Tony’s last few fights that he fought, he looked damn good,” he said. “Before, you know, the Chandler finish. In every fight that he’s fought in the last two or three fights, he looked damn good right up until the end. So it’s a fun, interesting fight. With two fun and interesting characters.”

What will the promotion do with “El Cucuy” should he lose a seventh fight in a row, though? White made it clear that a loss to Pimblett would probably be a career-ender for Ferguson.

“I would let Tony make that decision,” he said. “But I’m sure if he loses to Paddy he would probably look at calling it. He’s had a great career. Done a lot of things, had a lot of big fights, and it’d probably be a wrap for him. Hopefully.”