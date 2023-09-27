Pic: Conor McGregor smokes a blunt with Snoop Dogg, jumps on stage during Dublin concert

Legendary hip hop recording artist Snoop Dogg was in Dublin, Ireland this week for his sold out concert at RDS Simmonscourt, and paid a visit to Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn the day before his show. “Notorious” returned the favor the following night, spending some time backstage with the Death Row deity and smoking a blunt before jumping on stage.

Here’s more pics from his night out:

McGregor was expected to make his return to the Octagon later this year but his inability to get his mysterious “paperwork” sorted with USADA, the promotion’s drug-testing watchdog, kept “Notorious” on the sidelines until 2024, though not everyone is convinced the former Ultimate Fighter coach is ever coming back.

There’s really no reason for McGregor, who turned 35 back in July, to continue fighting when he can spend his days doing less painful activities, like sunbathing on his Lamborghini super yacht. It remains to be seen how much longer his rumored opponent, Michael Chandler, will continue to wait for what is likely to be a life-changing payday.