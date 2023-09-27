Dillon Danis may be out of his October 14th boxing match with Logan Paul, and who could have seen this coming?

Danis had previously been booked to fight Logan’s business partner KSI at the start of 2023, but that fight fell apart at the last minute. When setting up this fight, Misfits Boxing took the extra step of adding a six figure ‘pullout clause’ to the jiu jitsu champion’s contract. They also signed former UFC fighter and current Bareknuckle FC star “Platinum” Mike Perry as a backup.

They may need him, because on Tuesday September 26th, Danis implied he was done with the fight.

“I’m over this s—. Peace,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) before disappearing for the rest of the day.

Prior to that, Danis was complaining that Logan Paul was responsible for multiple lawsuits filed against him, and it was all part of a plot to force him out of the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 Prime Card event.

“Logan doesn’t want me to fight, which is why he’s resorting to the law,” Danis wrote. “He can’t handle the truth or accept that I exposed Nina for who she is. A real man would want to handle it in the ring. Using lawsuits to flex doesn’t make you tough; it just shows how much of a p—y you are.”

“Logan Paul knows that if he loses to me, his career is over,” he added. “He’s doing everything in his power to prevent this fight from happening and will try to make it seem like it’s my fault. Classic scam artist.”

It’s technically not Paul who is suing Danis but Paul’s fiance Nina Agdal, who was granted a restraining order against Danis after he posted private (and possibly hacked) nude photos of her on his Twitter account. Now she’s suing him as well, and bad news for Dillon: revenge porn is a civil offense with heavy penalties in New York.

Honestly, we couldn’t care less if Dillon Danis is out of his boxing bout with Logan Paul. Danis sucks at striking and the match was always going to be an easy win for Logan. But if Logan has driven Danis out of the fight, he’s now stuck fighting Mike Perry, and “Platinum” don’t play.

While Perry had mixed results in the UFC, he’s been on an absolute tear in boxing and boxing-like sports. He’s 4-0 since leaving the UFC, with recent wins over Michael “Venom” Page and Luke Rockhold. He literally bashed Luke’s teeth in, so that gives you an idea of what might await Logan on October 14th now.

While Logan Paul was a -600 favorite to beat a +400 underdog Danis, he’d now be the +120 dog to -150 favorite Perry. And we’re here for it. The Paul brothers have been carefully selecting their opponents since the start of their highly publicized boxing careers, but Mike Perry is an outlier: he’s pretty much the same size, he’s not over the hill at 32-years-old, and he’s got boxing experience.

So please let this be true. Dillon, it may cost you six figures to pull out, but you’re definitely making Logan Paul’s life way more difficult in the process.