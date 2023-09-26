Thanh Le vs. Ilya Freymanov interim title tilt promoted to ONE Fight Night 15 main event after Superbon injury

Tawanchai P.K. Saenchai won’t be getting a replacement opponent for his ONE Championship Muay Thai Featherweight title bout at ONE Fight Night 15 next weekend (Fri., Oct. 6, 2023) after all.

The ONE Fight Night 15 main event was originally set to feature a highly-anticipated clash between Tawanchai and former champion, Superbon Singha Mawynn. Unfortunately, Superbon suffered a leg injury in sparring a few weeks out from fight night. MMA Mania has confirmed with sources close to the promotion that the mixed martial arts 155-pound Featherweight interim title bout between Thanh Le (13-3) and Ilya Freymanov (12-2) has been promoted from the co-main event to the main event.

Former Featherweight title holder, Le, hasn’t fought since losing his title to current undisputed champion, Tang Kai, by unanimous decision at ONE 160 in August 2022. Dealing with injuries, Kai’s absence has opened up the opportunity for a new champion to be crowned in the meantime. Le is 5-1 in his six-fight run with ONE.

Russia’s Freymanov has made strong impressions in his first two ONE performances, finishing former multi-weight champion, Martin Nguyen, with strikes in his debut at ONE Fight Night 2 one year ago (Sept. 30, 2022). Freymanov followed up the win with another great showing, defeating Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg via first round rear-naked choke at ONE Fight Night 11 this past July 2023.

