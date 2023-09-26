No more fat jokes! Kelvin Gastelum will silence haters, look ‘incredible, shredded’ for Sean Brady fight

Kelvin Gastelum does not have the best track record when it comes to making weight.

In fact, the former Ultimate Fighter is one of the few combatants to join the not-so-illustrious 10-pound club; which to no one’s surprise, got him booted from the welterweight division for several years (at the behest of promotion CEO Dana White).

In other words, he’s a “fat f*ck running around eating Twinkies and tacos.”

“I know there’s people doubting me, there’s people doubting that I’m going to make the weight,” Gastelum said on YouTube. “I think even some of the bosses are doubting me. I’m going to prove everybody wrong, I’ll tell you that. I’m working with the UFC nutritionists. They’re giving me plans, and I’m going to follow it to a ‘T.’ I have no doubt I’m going to make the weight on Dec. 1, and I’m going to look incredible. I’m going to look shredded. I know there’s a lot of you guys doubting me that I can do this, but I’m going to do it.”

If not, it’s back to middleweight ... or perhaps even the regional fight circuit.

Gastelum, who turns 32 in just a few weeks, is scheduled to collide with once-beaten welterweight prospect Sean Brady at the promotion’s upcoming “Fight Night” card on Dec. 2, though a city and venue have yet to be confirmed.

Don’t call it a comeback ... it’s more of a “rebirth.”