Event: UFC Vegas 81: “Yusuff vs. Barboza”

Date: Sat., Oct. 14, 2023

Location: UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+

Start Time: 4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card

UFC Vegas 81 Main Event On ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza

UFC Vegas 81 Main Card on ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET):

125 lbs.: Jennifer Maia vs. Viviane Araujo

135 lbs.: Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez

185 lbs.: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Michel Pereira

135 lbs.: Christian Rodriguez vs. Cameron Saaiman

UFC Vegas 81 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET):

145 lbs.: Darren Elkins vs. TJ Brown

135 lbs.: Heili Alateng vs. TBA

135 lbs.: Irina Alekseeva vs. Melissa Dixon

155 lbs.: Terrance McKinney vs. TBA

135 lbs.: Tainara Lisboa vs. Ravena Oliveira

115 lbs.: Emily Ducote vs. Ashley Yoder

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 81 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.