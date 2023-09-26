Mateusz Gamrot boots Rafael Fiziev from No. 6 spot, Michelle Waterson-Gomez tumbles in latest UFC rankings update

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) updated its official rankings in the wake of the UFC Vegas 79 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which took place last Sat. night (Sept. 23, 2023) at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lightweight headliner Mateusz Gamrot jumped one spot to No. 6 after capturing a technical knockout victory over Rafael Fiziev, who blew out his ACL and got dumped in the loss column midway through the second stanza. In addition, Michelle Waterson-Gomez tumbled two places to No. 14 after a prolonged beating at the hands of strawweight assassin Marina Rodriguez.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Jon Jones

2. Alexander Volkanovski

3. Islam Makhachev

4. Leon Edwards

5. Charles Oliveira

6. Sean O’Malley

7. Kamaru Usman -1

8. Sean Strickland

9. Israel Adesanya

10. Alexandre Pantoja

11. Alex Pereira

12. Max Holloway

13. Aljamain Sterling

14. Jiri Prochazka

15. Jamahal Hill

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexandre Pantoja

1. Brandon Moreno

2. Deiveson Figueiredo

3. Amir Albazi

4. Brandon Royval

5. Kai Kara France

6. Matheus Nicolau

7. Alex Perez

8. Manel Kape

9. Matt Schnell

10. Tim Elliott

11. Muhammad Mokaev

12. Su Mudaerji

13. Tagir Ulanbekov

14. Steve Erceg

15. David Dvorak

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Sean O’Malley

1. Aljamain Sterling

2. Merab Dvalishvili

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Petr Yan

6. Marlon Vera

7. (T) Rob Font

7. (T) Song Yadong

9. Dominick Cruz

10. Pedro Munhoz

11. Umar Nurmagomedov

12. Ricky Simon

13. Jonathan Martinez

14. Adrian Yanez

15. Chris Gutierrez

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway

2. Yair Rodriguez

3. Brian Ortega

4. Arnold Allen

5. Ilia Topuria

6. Josh Emmett

7. Calvin Kattar

8. Giga Chikadze

9. Movsar Evloev

10. Bryce Mitchell

11. Sodiq Yusuff

12. Dan Ige

13. Edson Barboza

14. Alex Caceres

15. Lerone Murphy

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Islam Makhachev

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Justin Gaethje

3. Dustin Poirier

4. Beneil Dariush

5. Michael Chandler

6. Mateusz Gamrot +1

7. Rafael Fiziev -1

8. Arman Tsarukyan

9. Dan Hooker

10. Grant Dawson

11. Rafael dos Anjos

12. Jalin Turner

13. Renato Moicano

14. Matt Frevola

15. Diego Ferreira

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Colby Covington

3. Belal Muhammed

4. Khamzat Chimaev

5. Gilbert Burns

6. Shavkat Rakhmonov

7. Stephen Thompson

8. Geoff Neal

9. Sean Brady

10. Vicente Luque

11. Ian Machado Garry

12. Jack Della Maddalena

13. Kevin Holland

14. Neil Magny

15. Michael Chiesa

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Sean Strickland

1. Israel Adesanya

2. Dricus Du Plessis

3. Robert Whittaker

4. Jared Cannonier

5. Marvin Vettori

6. Paulo Costa

7. Roman Dolidze

8. Jack Hermansson

9. Brendan Allen

10. Kelvin Gastelum

11. Nassourdine Imavov

12. Paul Craig

13. Chris Curtis

14. Andre Muniz

15. Anthony Hernandez

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jamahal Hill

1. Jiri Prochazka

2. Magomed Ankalaev

3. Alex Pereira

4. Jan Blachowicz

5. Aleksandar Rakic

6. Nikita Krylov

7. Johnny Walker

8. Anthony Smith

9. Volkan Oezdemir

10. Ryan Spann

11. Khalil Rountree

12. Azamat Murzakanov

13. Dominick Reyes

14. Alonzo Menifield

15. Dustin Jacoby

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1. Ciryl Gane

2. Sergei Pavlovich

3. Stipe Miocic

4. Tom Aspinall

5. Curtis Blaydes

6. Alexander Volkov

7. Serghei Spivac

8. Tai Tuivasa

9. Jailton Almeida

10. Derrick Lewis

11. Marcin Tybura

12. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

13. Alexandr Romanov

14. Marcos Rogerio De Lima

15. Martin Buday

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Alexa Grasso

2. Zhang Weili

3. Valentina Shevchenko

4. Julianna Pena

5. Erin Blanchfield

6. Manon Fiorot

7. Carla Esparza

8. Rose Namajunas

9. Yan Xiaonan

10. Tatiana Suarez

11. Taila Santos

12. Jessica Andrade

13. Raquel Pennington

14. Amanda Lemos

15. Mayra Bueno Silva

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Zhang Weili

1. Carla Esparza

2. Yan Xiaonan

3. Tatiana Suarez

4. Amanda Lemos

5. Jessica Andrade

6. Virna Jandiroba

7. Mackenzie Dern

8. Marina Rodriguez

9. Luana Pinheiro

10. Tabatha Ricci +1

11. Amanda Ribas -1

12. Angela Hill +1

13. Loopy Godinez +1

14. Michelle Waterson-Gomez -2

15. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexa Grasso

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Erin Blanchfield

3. Manon Fiorot

4. Talia Santos

5. Katlyn Chookagian

6. Jessica Andrade

7. Lauren Murphy

8. Maycee Barber

9. Jennifer Maia

10. Amanda Ribas

11. Viviane Araújo

12. Tracy Cortez

13. Natalia Silva

14. Casey O’Neill

15. Karine Silva

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: VACANT

1. Julianna Pena

2. Raquel Pennington

3. Mayra Bueno Silva

4. Ketlen Vieira

5. (T) Irene Aldana

5. (T) Holly Holm

7. Pannie Kianzad

8. Yana Santos

9. (T) Macy Chiasson

9. (T) Karol Rosa

11. Norma Dumont

12. Miesha Tate

13. Julia Avila

14. Josiane Nunes

15. Chelsea Chandler

You can expect these rankings to change in roughly two weeks, particularly in the lightweight division, following the UFC Vegas 80: “Dawson vs. Green” MMA event on ESPN+, going down a week from Sat. night (Oct. 7, 2023) at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

