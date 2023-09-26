 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! UFC 295’s Jared Gordon drops $22k on tickets for Madison Square Garden’s ‘biggest card yet’

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Green v Gordon Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

It’s never been more expensive to be a fight fan.

Specifically, the price of watching UFC fights is rising on every level. The pay-per-view (PPV) price seems to grow annually, and UFC CEO Dana White is simply helpless to do anything about it! To buy the PPV at all, fans need a monthly ESPN+ subscription, and those prices continue to grow as well. Add historic inflation into the mix, and well, it’s easy to see why piracy is such a popular alternative.

Then, there’s the live events. Ticket prices have skyrocketed in recent years! Watching fights live and in-person used to be a fairly manageable expense, but now the Apex events sell limited tickets at exorbitant prices, and the relatively few shows that venture away from Las Vegas tend to sell out quickly and generate more revenue than ever.

UFC Lightweight veteran Jared Gordon just offered a little insight into the prices one can expect to pay to attend the marquee UFC 295 event, which takes place in Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Both the Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight belts are scheduled to be on the line, as Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic and Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira top the bill.

Gordon will be fighting earlier in the evening opposite Mark Madsen, and through his UFC athlete discount, he was able to save his friends and family some cash. Even so, he revealed that his order of 17 tickets still topped $20k.

Gordon also wanted to make it clear that he wasn’t complaining. “UFC always gives every fighter 4 free tickets when the make weight,” Gordon clarified in a follow up tweet. “I know I’ll get those 4 tickets, I was just trying to thank the Fans for supporting us. The UFC has created the biggest card yet and Im on it. So Im grateful for the UFC and the fans. How is that post headlines?”

It’s understandable that Gordon is nervous about headlines. The last time he made news for discussing his own concussion, he pissed off Dana White and saw his own fight cancelled! Hopefully, his insight here doesn’t result in any negative consequences, because it’s a helpful display of just how pricy UFC tickets have become to attend. At these numbers, UFC 295 should be expected to shatter some gate records if it does indeed sell out MSG’s 19,500-person capacity.

Regardless, Gordon himself is looking to rebound from a controversial 0-1 (1) skid. The loss came from the widely disputed decision to Paddy Pimblett, while the “No Contest” occurred as the result of a Bobby Green headbutt.

Insomnia

Khamzat Chimaev’s immigration to United Arab Emirates is proving a profitable move.

Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum is a match up that makes far more sense than the original Shavkat vs. Gastelum booking.

Jon Jones has pretty much every physical and mental (in the cage) attribute one could hope for in a fighter, chin included.

Demetrious Johnson could probably beat up a Top 10 Flyweight while impersonating another fighter’s stance and movement.

If you ever wondered why the Brazilian “Cowboy” Alex Oliveira fought so often, that man has BILLS!

Accidental after parties in the hospital — it happens.

“Robocop” vs. Brad Tavares? Sounds like a plan!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A massive head kick opens and closes this bout ...

Southpaw right hook lands with one hell of a thud:

This is ... not great choke defense.

Random Land

This clip gave me a good laugh. RIP to one of the greats!

Midnight Music: Post-punk, 1981

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania