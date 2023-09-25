Surprise! Court reaches unexpected verdict in Nate Diaz street fight case that slept fake Logan Paul

Most people expected Nate Diaz to get a slap on the wrist.

Instead, the former UFC welterweight will walk away scot-free after laying waste to Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen on the streets of New Orleans. That’s because the Orleans Parish District Attorney disposed of the case faster than UFC unloaded its “AK-47.”

“Today, the Orleans Parish District Attorney informed us they will not be pursuing a case against Nate Diaz,” Diaz’s representative, Zach Rosenfield, told MMA Junkie. “Since Rodney Peterson sought out to fight Nate on Bourbon Street, we have maintained Nate’s actions were 100% in self defense. It was clear on video, clear in pictures and clear from the multiple other videos Rodney posted before and after.”

Diaz, who was in “The Big Easy” to corner teammate Chris Avila for the Misfits Boxing event last April, sent Petersen to the pavement after a brief scuffle, which led to an initial charge of second-degree battery, punishable by up to eight years in the slammer.

“Nate has a right to defend himself against those who want to make a name for themselves and did so,” Rosenfield continued. “We appreciate the Orleans Parish District Attorney for taking the time to review all aspects of this case and their decision to not proceed with it.”

The 38 year-old Diaz returned to action against Jake Paul in a special pay-per-view (PPV) boxing match last month in Dallas, falling to “The Problem Child” by way of unanimous decision. Calls for an MMA rematch in PFL continue to fall on deaf ears ... for now.