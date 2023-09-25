 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

THREE SECONDS?!? Watch incredible one-kick knockout end UFC Fight Pass bout in record time

How do you top a 12-second knockout? Shave nine seconds off the clock!

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Robelis Despaigne just kicked his way into the Fury FC record books.

The heavyweight “Bad Boy” needed just three seconds to obliterate Stevie Payne at the Fury Challenger Series 7 fight card last weekend on UFC Fight Pass from inside Imagen Venues in Houston, Texas, pushing his record to 3-0 as a professional MMA fighter.

Despaigne defeated Travis Gregoire in just 12 seconds at Fury FC 80 back in June.

“It will take you longer to read this than it took Robelis Despaigne to set the Fury FC record with a three-second KO!” the promotion wrote on Instagram. “Easy pick for the Space City Collective Kick of the Night!”

Despaigne is a Cuban taekwondo practitioner who captured a bronze medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics. The 35 year-old “Bad Boy” stands a towering 6’7” and could find himself in consideration for a spot on Dana White’s “Contender Series” proving ground with his most recent performance.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania