THREE SECONDS?!? Watch incredible one-kick knockout end UFC Fight Pass bout in record time

Robelis Despaigne just kicked his way into the Fury FC record books.

The heavyweight “Bad Boy” needed just three seconds to obliterate Stevie Payne at the Fury Challenger Series 7 fight card last weekend on UFC Fight Pass from inside Imagen Venues in Houston, Texas, pushing his record to 3-0 as a professional MMA fighter.

Despaigne defeated Travis Gregoire in just 12 seconds at Fury FC 80 back in June.

“It will take you longer to read this than it took Robelis Despaigne to set the Fury FC record with a three-second KO!” the promotion wrote on Instagram. “Easy pick for the Space City Collective Kick of the Night!”

Despaigne is a Cuban taekwondo practitioner who captured a bronze medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics. The 35 year-old “Bad Boy” stands a towering 6’7” and could find himself in consideration for a spot on Dana White’s “Contender Series” proving ground with his most recent performance.