Latest UFC Vegas 80 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Dawson vs. Green’ on Oct. 7

Event: UFC Vegas 80: “Dawson vs. Green”

Date: Sat., Oct. 7, 2023

Location: UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+

Start Time: 4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card

UFC Vegas 80 Main Event On ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

UFC Vegas 80 Main Card on ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET):

185 lbs.: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Joe Pyfer

170 lbs.: Joaquin Buckley vs. Alex Morono

155 lbs.: Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn

205 lbs.: Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins

145 lbs.: Bill Algeo vs. Alexander Hernandez

UFC Vegas 80 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET):

115 lbs.: Diana Belbita vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

135 lbs.: Chris Gutierrez vs. Montel Jackson

135 lbs.: Johnny Munoz vs. Aori Qileng

115 lbs.: Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Kanako Murata

125 lbs.: Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca

125 lbs.: Montana De La Rosa vs. JJ Aldrich

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

