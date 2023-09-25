Johnny Eblen apologizes for post-fight incident with Leon Edwards at Bellator Dublin: ‘I just want to fight the guy’

The main event between Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards at Bellator Dublin this past weekend (Sat., Sept. 23, 2023) ended with a bit of a scrum after Eblen stopped Edwards (watch highlights here) and then got in the face of his opponent’s more famous brother, UFC Welterweight champion, Leon Edwards.

Edwards was checking on his brother when Eblen — Bellator’s Middleweight champion — stormed across the cage to yell at them. Scores of officials swarmed the fighters to keep things verbal, but it was an ugly scene — made uglier by accusations afterward that Eblen may have spat on Edwards moments after the stoppage.

Take a look:

Johnny Eblen SPITS on Fabian Edwards after putting him out cold. Clear as day! #Bellator299 pic.twitter.com/jWAXygui1P — Jimbo J (@Jimbo_J_) September 23, 2023

Cooler heads eventually prevailed — Eblen made a point of shaking both men’s hands before leaving the cage. During the post-fight press conference, Bellator’s 185-pound kingpin addressed the incident.

“A lot of emotions, bro.” he said. “His brother is a great fighter. I honestly hope he beats Colby [Covington]. I f—ing hate Colby. That dude sucks.

“But yeah, I want to fight him, too,” Eblen continued. “He’s one of the best guys in the world, and I want to prove I’m one of the best in the world. You have to fight everybody. He’s not in my weight class, but he might go up to 185 eventually.”

“I went over after and said, ‘Sorry, my emotions were high,’” Eblen concluded. “I squashed the beef. I don’t have anything wrong with him. I just want to fight the guy.”

Clearly, numerous things would have to happen for that to go down: Eblen would have to leave Bellator, where he’s the 185 pound champion. Edwards would have to move up from 170 pounds, where he’s UFC’s welterweight roost-ruler. Careers are long and you never know what the future holds, but we have our doubts Eblen and the elder Edwards will ever face off in a cage.

Especially after hearing these comments.

For complete Bellator Dublin play-by-play and results click here.