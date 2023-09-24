Canelo Alvarez Vs. Jermell Charlo Full Fight Details Date: Sat., Sept. 30, 2023

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Weight Class: Super Middleweight

Titles on the Line: Undisputed Super Middleweight World Championships

Broadcast: Showtime PPV

Cost: $74.99

Programming: The Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with the undercard fights. Canelo and Charlo are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11:15 p.m. ET.

Canelo Alvarez — widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world — is set to return to the squared circle on Sat., Sept. 30, 2023, against Jermell Charlo in a 168-pound showdown inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a title unification bout for the undisputed Super Middleweight world championships.

Canelo — undefeated for eight long years up until he locked horns with Dmitry Bivol in May 2022 (watch highlights) — has hoisted titles in four different weight classes throughout his prestigious career. The Mexican prize fighter is known for his all-around skills, including his power, speed and boxing IQ. Charlo, meanwhile, is one of the best fighters in the Super Middleweight division. He is undefeated in his last five bouts, holding all four major world titles in the weight class. Charlo is known for his aggressive style and his powerful right hand.

Make no mistake: This is an opportunity for Alvarez to cement his legacy as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Related Canelo Focused On Building Legacy

The Alvarez vs. Charlo fight card also includes:

Super Welterweight: Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr. vs. Erickson “Hammer” Lubin (12 rounds)

Interim WBC Welterweight title: Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (12 rounds)

Middleweight: Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz (10 rounds)

Alvarez vs. Charlo live stream: How to watch the fight online and on TV:

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight will be broadcast on Showtime PPV in the United States. The PPV will cost $74.99.

Canelo vs. Charlo: How to stream the fight on your phone, tablet or computer:

Outside of the United States (how to watch the fight internationally), the fight will be available to watch on several platforms, including:

DAZN (United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand)

Sky Sports (United Kingdom)

ESPN+ (Latin America)

SuperSport (Africa)

beIN Sports (Middle East, North Africa)

Related Diaz Already Discussed Potential Canelo Fight

What To Expect:

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight is one of the biggest PPV boxing events of the year. It is expected to draw a large “Sin City” crowd to T-Mobile Arena and to generate significant PPV buys for Showtime.

The fight will also be a major media event — all of the major sports networks and many other mainstream news outlets around the world will cover the must-watch, 168-pound collision.

What Time Will Canelo Vs. Charlo Ring Walks Happen?

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sat., Sept. 30, 2023. However, the actual start time of the fight may vary depending on the length of the undercard fights.

In general, a big boxing PPV main event typically starts around 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. That’s because the PPV providers (Showtime, etc.) want to give viewers enough time to order the fight and get settled in before the main event starts. However, if the undercard fights run long, the start time of the main event may be pushed back. In some cases, the main event may not start until 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT ... or later.

We predict Alvarez and Charlo will begin to make their ring walks at 11:15 p.m. ET/8:15 p.m. PT.

Canelo vs. Charlo Prediction:

This is a very tough fight to predict. Both Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo are elite fighters. However, Alvarez has the edge in experience and overall skills, meaning that the Mexican superstar will more than likely leave Las Vegas victorious (via unanimous decision).

For complete Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo news and notes click here.