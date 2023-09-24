LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Charles Jourdain has a UFC legend in his sight.

Jourdain picked up a first-round finish last night at UFC Vegas 79 (Sat., Sept. 23, 2023) when he tapped Ricardo Ramos in a little over three minutes from inside the UFC Apex (watch highlights). “Air” received a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus for his guillotine submission.

Related Five UFC Vegas 79 Fighters Transported To The Hospital

Jourdain is now 6-5-1 in the UFC, is on a two-fight winning streak, and believes he has earned a crack at someone he has been calling out for a few years now: UFC Hall of Famer Cub Swanson.

“I mean, Cub, I wouldn’t be asking for him if he was like going down, but he just fought Hakeem [Dawodu] in a very nice fight, and Hakeem is a very capable man, one of my fellow Canadian and yes, it was for some people controversial, but Cub looked fantastic in there,” Jourdain told the media. “He’s a big name. It’s a fun fight for me, fun fight for the fans, you know, they can use the fact that I’ve been calling him out since I was 23 years old and yeah to build up something - if he wants to. I just had another interaction a couple of days ago with him. I went to shake his hand. You guys know me. I’m a very nice guy, and he’s like, sizing me [up] all the time like, dude, f—k you, man. Like, I’m not a mean guy. I say congratulations on your last victory, and he was [snickering] ‘Thank you.’ Okay, I’ll punch you motherfu—er.”

Jourdain would like to fight Swanson in Canada, and MMAMania.com can confirm that the UFC is expected to return to Toronto in January for a pay-per-view. “Air” Jourdain better watch out, though, because the last time Swanson fought in Toronto, he delivered the 2016 Fight of the Year against Doo-Ho Choi.

Poll Who wins? Charles Jourdain

Cub Swanson vote view results 0% Charles Jourdain (0 votes)

0% Cub Swanson (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

For complete UFC Vegas 79 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.