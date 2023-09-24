 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video! Rafael Fiziev shares hospital visit with fellow UFC Vegas 79 fighters

By AlexBehunin
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - It’s a party at the hospital.

No. 6 ranked Lightweight Rafael Fiziev suffered a knee injury in the second round of the UFC Vegas 79 main event against Mateusz Gamrot last night (Sat., Sept. 23, 2023), which resulted in a disappointing TKO loss (watch highlights).

There isn’t a confirmation on what kind of knee injury “Ataman” sustained; however, it is believed to be a torn ACL, according to Sports Surgeon Dr. David Abbasi.

Following his devastating main event loss at UFC Vegas 79, Fiziev shared a video of his hospital visit. In the video, Featherweight Bryce Mitchell and UFC veteran Michelle Waterson-Gomez can be seen (they and three others got transported).

“Look, everybody is here,” Fiziev said. “What is the business? What is the business, guys? The best business in the world. Everybody here. Alhamdulillah.”

Fiziev, 30, has now lost in a row after rattling off six straight wins, which included a knockout of former Lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos (watch highlights) and a highlight finish of Brad Riddell.

Keep it locked to MMAMania.com for all the upcoming updates on Fiziev’s unfortunate knee injury.

For complete UFC Vegas 79 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

