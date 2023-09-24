Video! Rafael Fiziev shares hospital visit with fellow UFC Vegas 79 fighters

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - It’s a party at the hospital.

No. 6 ranked Lightweight Rafael Fiziev suffered a knee injury in the second round of the UFC Vegas 79 main event against Mateusz Gamrot last night (Sat., Sept. 23, 2023), which resulted in a disappointing TKO loss (watch highlights).

There isn’t a confirmation on what kind of knee injury “Ataman” sustained; however, it is believed to be a torn ACL, according to Sports Surgeon Dr. David Abbasi.

Fiziev clearly tore his ACL. From video my first 1st image shows his knee slid forward consistent w ACL tear.

2nd image knee slid back into place.



Will likely get ACL surgery- likely out for 9-12 months. #fiziev #acl #UFCVegas79 https://t.co/PpJODHzxcp pic.twitter.com/fUcGB14kru — David Abbasi, MD (@DrDavidAbbasi) September 24, 2023

Following his devastating main event loss at UFC Vegas 79, Fiziev shared a video of his hospital visit. In the video, Featherweight Bryce Mitchell and UFC veteran Michelle Waterson-Gomez can be seen (they and three others got transported).

“Look, everybody is here,” Fiziev said. “What is the business? What is the business, guys? The best business in the world. Everybody here. Alhamdulillah.”

Rafael Fiziev shares a video of him at the hospital with Bryce Mitchell & Michelle Waterson-Gomez pic.twitter.com/swxw2VQweI — MMA Mania (@mmamania) September 24, 2023

Fiziev, 30, has now lost in a row after rattling off six straight wins, which included a knockout of former Lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos (watch highlights) and a highlight finish of Brad Riddell.

