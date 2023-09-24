Mateusz Gamrot explains Charles Oliveira call out after UFC Vegas 79 win: ‘I want to show my really good jiu-jistu’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Mateusz Gamrot wants to grapple with “Do Bronx.”

No. 7 ranked Lightweight Gamrot picked up his second UFC main event win tonight at UFC Vegas 79 (Sat., Sept. 23, 2023) when he defeated No. 6 seeded Rafael Fiziev via TKO due to a leg injury from inside the UFC Apex (watch highlights).

During his in-cage interview with Michael Bisping, Gamrot had a name locked and loaded for a potential next fight - former Lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, who rematches Islam Makhachev next month at UFC 294.

“Gamer” would explain the callout of Oliveira at the UFC Vegas 79 post-fight press conference (watch here).

“Everybody [says] that I am a wrestler, I am a striker. I really believe in myself [as a grappler]. I won many BJJ tournaments, and I won two times at the ADCC trials. In the next one, I would like to test myself against Charles Oliveira because he’s the most dangerous guy on the ground,” Gamrot told the media. “My previous opponents every time it is stand up and like the ground is hot for everybody. But the next one, I would like to challenge myself on the ground, you know, I want to show my really good skills in jujitsu. I want to show how good I am on the ground, and I think this guy will be the first guy in my career who’s gonna fight with me on the ground.”

“I know he has a fight soon in the next month with the champ. My prediction is the result will be the same as last time, that Islam defends his belt, and I can wait for Charles Oliveira next year. It doesn’t matter; maybe March, maybe April, maybe May. I will be ready for him, and I want to fight with him.”

A fight with Oliveira if he does lose to Makhachev again would make sense, and it would move the Polish fighter closer to a shot at Lightweight gold.

Gamrot is on a two-fight winning streak since losing to Beneil Dariush last year and is currently 6-2 in the UFC.

For complete UFC Vegas 79 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.