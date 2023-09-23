Five UFC Vegas 79 fighters transported to the hospital following fights

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - It’s better to be safe than sorry.

Tonight (Sat., Sept. 23, 2023), following UFC Vegas 79, in which Mateusz Gamrot defeated Rafael Fiziev via TKO due to a knee injury (watch highlights) - company officials confirmed to MMAMania.com that five fighters were transported to the local hospital following their fights.

The five fighters were Fiziev, Bryce Mitchell, Michelle Waterson, Tim Means, and Cody Brundage.

Fiziev (12-3) was transported for a CAT scan and MRI following his devastating knee injury in the main event (watch highlights). He has now lost two straight fights for the first time in his career.

Mitchell (16-1) was sent to hospital following his win over Dan Ige for laceration repair, concerns over his orbital,, and a precautionary CT scan.

Cody Brundage was transported for a precautionary CT scan following his disqualification win over Jacob Malkoun, where he was elbowed in the back of the head.

Tim Means was transported following his three-round war with Andre Fialho for a precautionary CT scan.

Michelle Waterson-Gomez was sent to the hospital for a precautionary CT scan after she got decimated by Marina Rodriguez in the featured bout (watch highlights).

It is not a rare occurrence for UFC to transport fighters to the hospital for precautionary reasons, especially if the fighters are in a three-round battle full of damage.

As of this writing, no results of the scans have been released, but stick to MMAMania.com.

For complete UFC Vegas 79 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.