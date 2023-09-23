Fight fans saw some good action on another influencer boxing card earlier today (Sat., Sept. 23, 2023) at Misfits Boxing 9 live on DAZN from inside Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, England, which culminated with a main event TKO finish by Idris Virgo over former Bellator MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers.

Virgo was coming off a decision win over Anthony Taylor at Misfits Boxing 4 back in January and hoping to push his undefeated boxing record to 12-0-1. He was the larger and more polishes striker coming into this main event showdown and was expected to win a battle with Chalmers.

Surprisingly, Chalmers was able to hurt Virgo early. He unloaded a collection of punches along the ropes that had the Englishman covering up. Virgo eventually recovered and regained control of the fight. He would go on to score a knockdown with a blistering right hook to the body of Chalmers.

Virgo maintained control in the third round and was starting to bust Chalmers up. He ended up connecting on a massive uppercut that sent Chalmers crashing to the canvas. Chalmers looked like he had enough and was very slow to return to his feet. His corner felt the same way and ended up throwing in the towel, which left Virgo with the TKO stoppage.

Check out the video highlights below: