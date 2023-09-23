Daniel Weichel retires following loss to Mads Burnell at Bellator Dublin

Thank you, Daniel Weichel! Stepping foot inside the Bellator cage for the first time in 2014, @danielweichel announces his retirement from MMA, bringing an amazing 20+ year career to an end. #Bellator299 LIVE on @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/Qw8d8m8lcI

Following a two-decade long career in mixed martial arts (MMA), longtime Bellator contender, Daniel Weichel, has called it a career. Shortly after his unanimous decision loss at the hands of Mads Burnell on the main card of Bellator Dublin in Dublin, Ireland, Weichel (38) lays his gloves in the center of the cage and gave a heart-warming post-fight speech thanking all of his fans, friends, coaches and family for their support throughout his long career.

Weichel leaves the sport of MMA with a 42-14 record, going 10-6 inside the Bellator cage. Weichel made his Bellator MMA debut at Bellator 110 in 2014, and proceeded to win his first three fights to win the Season 10 Featherweight tournament. He did fight for the 145-pound title on two occasions, but came up short each time against Patricio “Pitbull” Freire, once via knockout and the other via split-decision.

And while he ends his Bellator career with two straight losses, he did collect some impressive wins throughout his time with the promotion by defeating the likes of Emmanuel Sanchez and Pat Curran, and came ever-so close to defeating “Pitbull” at Bellator 203 in a Featherweight title fight.

