The early knockouts kept piling in earlier today (Sat., Sept. 23, 2023) at Misfits Boxing 9 live on DAZN from inside Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, England, as social media standout, FaZe Temperrr, dominated Ginty in the co-main event with a first-round TKO.

This card was chock-full of highlight-reel finishes and lopsided beatdowns so fight fans were expecting some sort of fireworks in the co-main event. Luckily, FaZe Temperrr came to fight and delivered the performance his social media followers were hoping for.

The towering YouTube sensation delivered a flurry of punches in the corner early into the first and ended up connecting on two powerful right hands that knocked Ginty to the canvas. Ginty was able to return to his feet to keep the fight going, but FaZe Temperrr quickly moved in for another offensive flurry. This time around, FaZe Temperrr dropped Ginty in the corner and he wasn’t able to recover.

FaZe Temperrr, 30, returns to the boxing win column with this finish after getting knocked out by social media powerhouse, KSI, this past January. The Brazilian native has alternated wins and loses for a 3-2 record since making his combat debut back in 2022, but this outing should line him up for another meaningful matchup his next time out.

Check out the final moments below: