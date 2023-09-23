Highlights! Levan Chokheli delivers knockout of the year candidate over Sabah Homasi | Bellator Dublin

INSANE KO! @LevanChokheli2 may have just stolen the show with this incredible knockout! #Bellator299 LIVE on @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/TcwU4G4gHJ

Levan Chokheli has proven to be a legit knockout machine, scoring nine first-round finishes via strikes — eight of them in under a minute — coming into his fight against fellow hard-hitting Welterweight, Sabah Homasi.

And the Georgian continued his head-hunting ways earlier today (Sat., Sept. 23, 2023) in the opening fight of the main card of Bellator Dublin in Dublin, Ireland by obliterating Homasi with a devastating front kick to the face that would’ve made Anderson Silva and Lyoto Machida proud.

Here it is again in slow motion:

Naturally, Chokheli delivered another blow to ensure the finish, but it wasn’t “super necessary” because Homasi was already out. Now, Chokheli could be headed into the Top 10 following his latest impressive knockout win, which runs his win streak up to three in a row, all against American Top Team (ATT)-trained fighters.

