With UFC Vegas 79 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., Sept. 23, 2023) of fights on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event clash between lightweight contenders Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot, a co-headliner pitting featherweight knockout artist Dan Ige against outspoken grappling expert Bryce Mitchell, and an exciting women’s strawweight meeting involving Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson-Gomez, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE at 10:30 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

