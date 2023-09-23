 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Vegas 79 bonuses: Marina Rodriguez leads $50K winners with bloody TKO

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC 272: Turner v Mullarkey Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Mateusz Gamrot may have earned a TKO finish earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 23, 2023) at UFC Vegas 79 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but it came after fellow lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev blew his knee out from a kick gone wrong.

In addition to the lightweight headliner, UFC Vegas 79 produced a sneaky-good card from top to bottom. Check out some of the action below and let us know which performances stood out the most:

  • Featherweight veteran Charles Jourdain scored an impressive guillotine choke finish over Brazilian fighter Ricardo Ramos (see HERE)
  • Tim Means turned back the clock to deliver a vicious TKO stoppage over welterweight counterpart Andre Fialho
  • Former Ultimate Fighter standout Bryan Battle pushed his UFC record to 5-1 with an impressive submission finish over A.J. Fletcher (highlights HERE)
  • Marina Rodriguez re-entered the women’s strawweight win column with a bloody TKO stoppage over fellow contender Michelle Waterson-Gomez (watch HERE)
  • Bantamweight bruisers Miles Johns and Dan Argueta went toe-to-toe in a “Prelims” headliner, which saw “Chapo” earn a hard-fought unanimous decision

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 79 post-fight bonus winners below:

  • Fight of the Night: Tim Means vs. Andre Fialho
  • Performance of the Night: Marina Rodriguez
  • Performance of the Night: Charles Jourdain

For complete UFC Vegas 79 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

