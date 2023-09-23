Marina Rodriguez absolutely dominated women’s strawweight contender Michelle Waterson-Gomez earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 23, 2023) at UFC Vegas 79 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, putting a bloody stop to “Karate Hottie” with a second-round TKO (punches).

Waterson-Gomez came out of the gate with a nice takedown and looked to be in control. It was something she wasn’t able to do against Rodriguez in their first fight over two years ago, which Rodriguez won via unanimous decision. Unfortunately for Waterson-Gomez, her wrestling tactics didn’t last long in the rematch.

Once the fight returned to the feet Rodriguez unloaded everything and the kitchen sink. She blasted Waterson-Gomez with powerful knees and slicing elbows inside that badly bloodied “Karate Hottie.” It looked like the referee was going to step in for the stoppage, but Waterson-Gomez kept fighting and dogged it out through a ton of punishment.

Rodriguez went back to the well in the second round and kept piling on the offense. This time around, the referee didn’t allow Waterson-Gomez to absorb too much damage before stepping in and finally calling a stop the action.

Check out the video highlights below:

MAJOR pressure from Marina Rodriguez for the stoppage #UFCVegas79 pic.twitter.com/vYaYZYATGS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 24, 2023

