 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Bryan Battle continues to impress, chokes out A.J. Fletcher in two | UFC Vegas 79

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Bryan Battle continued to prove his doubters wrong earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 23, 2023) at UFC Vegas 79 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the former Ultimate Fighter standout put an impressive stop to welterweight powerhouse A.J. Fletcher with a second-round submission (rear-naked choke).

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 79 On ESPN+

HIGH STAKES LIGHTWEIGHT MATCHUP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC APEX on Sat., Sept. 23, 2023, with a high stakes 155-pound showdown as No. 6-ranked contender, Rafael Fiziev, takes on No. 7-seeded Mateusz Gamrot. In UFC Vegas 79’s co-main event, No. 12-ranked Featherweight contender, Bryce Mitchell, steps back into the Octagon against No. 13-seeded Dan Ige.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Battle was the betting favorite entering this fight, but fight fans still had their reservations about the overall game of “Pooh Bear.” He’s been a work in progress since his days on TUF and continues to improve each time out. Fletcher isn’t anything to write home about, but he’s a powerful puncher who was a solid test for Battle on paper.

Fortunately for Battle, his durability and grappling skills allowed him to pull ahead of Fletcher and control the fight. Battle was eventually able to gain back control along the fence and quickly sunk in a tight rear-naked choke towards the end of the second. Fletcher fought the hands for few seconds before tapping for the first time in his career.

Check out the submission sequence in the above video player.

Battle, 29, is now 5-1 since making his Octagon debut back in 2021. The welterweight prospect is only getting better at this point and could be one win away from a shot at the top 15, especially if he continues to find a way to finish the hard-nosed opponents UFC is throwing his way.

For complete UFC Vegas 79 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania