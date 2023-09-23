Charles Jourdain scored an impressive submission finish earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 23, 2023) at UFC Vegas 79 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, stopping Brazilian veteran Ricardo Ramos with a first-round guillotine choke.

Jourdain and Ramos went back-and-forth for the first few minutes of action, both on the feet and in the grappling exchanges. The featherweight matchup was pretty even entering the second half of Round 1 until Jourdain sunk in a tight guillotine choke.

While Jourdain is known for his high-level striking and ability to hurt opponents on the feet he does have some decent grappling chops. Ramos was certainly caught off guard and eventually needed to tap from the choke. It was just Jourdain’s second submission finish since entering UFC back in 2019.

Check out the final moments in the above video player.

Jourdain, 27, was coming off a unanimous decision win over Kron Gracie back in May so this win should help his featherweight stock even more. The Canadian finisher called for a clash with veteran Cub Swanson his next time out so we’ll see if the promotion grants his wish.

