Fights fans witnessed one of the best Muay Thai bouts in recent memory Friday Night (Sept. 22, 2023) at ONE Friday Fights 34 from inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as legendary strikers Rodtang and Superlek went toe-to-toe.

This was a clash between two of the very best Muay Thai practitioners in the world. Rodtang came into this contest as ONE’s flyweight Muay Thai champion having won his last nine outings. Superlek also brought a nine-fight win streak into this superfight, but he missed weight on Friday and was ineligible to walk away with the flyweight strap.

Regardless of Superlek’s weigh-in snafu, Friday’s main event superfight delivered across the board. Rodtang was able to do some serious damage with slicing elbows inside in Rounds 1 and 2, but it was Superlek who scored a massive (yet somewhat controversial) knockdown in the second round.

In the end, both flyweights exited this Muay Thai classic bloodied and battered. After the scorecards were read it was Superlek who walked away with the unanimous decision win, but Rodtang still retained his ONE flyweight Muay Thai title.

Luckily, ONE Championship has released the full fight video replay of ‘‘Rodtang vs. Superlek.” You can check it out and all its glory in the above video player.