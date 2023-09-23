 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MMA Twitter reacts to odd Pimblett vs. Ferguson booking for UFC 296: ‘What mad man made this fight happen?’

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
UFC 291: Press Conference Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Fight fans were thrown a bit of a curveball Friday night when Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White announced a lightweight matchup between Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson for UFC 296 this coming December.

While Pimblett is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the sport today and Ferguson is an all-time fan favorite, the 155-pound matchup doesn’t make much sense at all. Pimblett is coming off his fourth-straight win to start his UFC career and Ferguson just lost his sixth in a row. “The Baddy” is a 28-year-old star on the rise while “El Cucuy” is turning 40 years old next February and clearly on the final legs of an illustrious career.

It’s unknown at this time what logic the promotion fell back on to book Pimblett vs. Ferguson, but it seems like a massive oversight. Some may even look at is as UFC trying to put “El Cucuy” out to pasture and build Pimblett’s stock, which didn’t sit too well with the MMA community after the UFC 296 booking was announced.

Check out some of the reaction below and let us know your thoughts as well:

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania