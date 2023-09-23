Rafael Fiziev vs Mateusz Gamrot full fight video preview for UFC Vegas 79 main event

Top 10 lightweight contenders Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot will go to war in a highly-anticipated five-round, 155-pound headliner TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 23, 2023) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out their official video preview embedded above.

Related Chris Leben Returns At UFC Vegas 79

Fiziev (12-2), ranked one spot above Gamrot at No. 6, is looking to rebound from his “Fight of the Night” loss to lightweight “Highlight” reel Justin Gaethje. As for “Gamer” (22-2), his last trip to the Octagon resulted in a split decision victory over Jalin Turner.

Gamrot is two years older than “Ataman” at age 32.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 79 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 79 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Fiziev vs. Gamrot” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.