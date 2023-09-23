Popular mixed martial arts (MMA) personality, Ben “The Bane” Davis, put the gloves on for real earlier today (Sat., Sept. 23, 2023) at Misfits Boxing 9 live on DAZN from inside Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, England, when he challenged Anderson Silva’s on, Gabriel Silva, on the main card.

Davis, who is known for his comedic tweets and solid play-by-play commentary for a variety of low-end fight promotions, was hoping to make a big splash in his influencer boxing debut. With limited combat experience, Davis was going to have to shock everyone if he was going to stop the offspring of a living UFC legend.

Unfortunately for Davis, Silva was ready to rock from the opening bell. Silva was the naturally-bigger fighter and clearly possessed more skill in the striking department. That allowed him to land a brutal left hook that dropped Davis in the opening round. Davis eventually returned to his feet only to get put down with a massive left hook to the head. This time, the social media personality wasn’t able to recover.

It was a great showing for Silva and certainly not the last time we will see him compete on one of these cards. As for Davis, this may be the last time we see him strap on the gloves.

Check out the video highlights below: