Bellator Dublin results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | Eblen vs. Edwards

Bellator Dublin is set to go down later TODAY (Sat., Sept. 23, 2023) live from inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland featuring a Middleweight title fight between division king, Johnny Eblen, taking on top contender, Fabian Edwards. In the co-main event of the evening, Aaron Pico collides with Pedro Carvalho in a pivotal Featherweight matchup to see who takes a closer step to the title.

Many readers check in before, during and after the fights to share their thoughts on all of the action, which will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET with YouTube “Prelims” (watch them here) and then transition to Showtime at 2:00 p.m. ET for main card action. Feel free to leave a comment (or several) about the bouts and chat with all the other Maniacs during the show — it’s always a lot of fun!

BELLATOR DUBLIN QUICK RESULTS:

185 lbs: Champion Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards

145 lbs.: Aaron Pico vs. Pedro Carvalho

145 lbs.: Mads Burnell vs. Daniel Weichel

145 lbs.: Sinead Kavanagh vs Sara Collins

170 lbs.: Sabah Homasi vs. Levan Chokheli

155 lbs.: Mansour Barnaoui vs. Jay Jay Wilson

145 lbs.: Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Josh O’Connor

115 lbs.: Chiara Penco vs. Mackenzie Stiller

170 lbs.: Nicolo Solli vs. Romain Debienne

155 lbs.: Mark Ewen vs. Noah Gugno

145 lbs.: Brian Moore vs. Otto Rodrigues

170 lbs.: Peter Queally vs. Daniele Miceli

185 lbs.: Charlie Ward vs. Gregory Babene

135 lbs.: Ciaran Clarke vs. Przemysław Górny

145 lbs: Darragh Kelly vs. Jelle Zeegers

170 lbs. Luca Poclit vs. Roman Faraldo

145 lbs.: Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Piotr Niedzielski

155 lbs.: Davy Gallon vs. Attila Korkmaz

145 lbs. Asael Adjoudj vs. Ibrahim Al-Faqih Hassan

265 lbs.: Sergei Bilostenniy vs. Kasim Aras

BELLATOR DUBLIN PLAY-BY-PLAY:

Champion Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

Aaron Pico vs. Pedro Carvalho

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

Mads Burnell vs. Daniel Weichel

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

Sinead Kavanagh vs Sara Collins

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

Sabah Homasi vs. Levan Chokheli

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.