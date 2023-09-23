Bellator Dublin results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | Eblen vs. Edwards

Bellator Dublin is set to go down later TODAY (Sat., Sept. 23, 2023) live from inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland featuring a Middleweight title fight between division king, Johnny Eblen, taking on top contender, Fabian Edwards. In the co-main event of the evening, Aaron Pico collides with Pedro Carvalho in a pivotal Featherweight matchup to see who takes a closer step to the title.
Many readers check in before, during and after the fights to share their thoughts on all of the action, which will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET with YouTube “Prelims” (watch them here) and then transition to Showtime at 2:00 p.m. ET for main card action. Feel free to leave a comment (or several) about the bouts and chat with all the other Maniacs during the show — it’s always a lot of fun!
BELLATOR DUBLIN QUICK RESULTS:
185 lbs: Champion Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards
145 lbs.: Aaron Pico vs. Pedro Carvalho
145 lbs.: Mads Burnell vs. Daniel Weichel
145 lbs.: Sinead Kavanagh vs Sara Collins
170 lbs.: Sabah Homasi vs. Levan Chokheli
155 lbs.: Mansour Barnaoui vs. Jay Jay Wilson
145 lbs.: Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Josh O’Connor
115 lbs.: Chiara Penco vs. Mackenzie Stiller
170 lbs.: Nicolo Solli vs. Romain Debienne
155 lbs.: Mark Ewen vs. Noah Gugno
145 lbs.: Brian Moore vs. Otto Rodrigues
170 lbs.: Peter Queally vs. Daniele Miceli
185 lbs.: Charlie Ward vs. Gregory Babene
135 lbs.: Ciaran Clarke vs. Przemysław Górny
145 lbs: Darragh Kelly vs. Jelle Zeegers
170 lbs. Luca Poclit vs. Roman Faraldo
145 lbs.: Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Piotr Niedzielski
155 lbs.: Davy Gallon vs. Attila Korkmaz
145 lbs. Asael Adjoudj vs. Ibrahim Al-Faqih Hassan
265 lbs.: Sergei Bilostenniy vs. Kasim Aras
BELLATOR DUBLIN PLAY-BY-PLAY:
Champion Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Final result:
Aaron Pico vs. Pedro Carvalho
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
Mads Burnell vs. Daniel Weichel
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
Sinead Kavanagh vs Sara Collins
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
Sabah Homasi vs. Levan Chokheli
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Final result:
To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.
Loading comments...