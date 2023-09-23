Watch Bellator Dublin ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | Eblen vs. Edwards

Bellator Dublin is set to go down later TODAY (Sat., Sept. 23, 2023) live from inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland featuring a Middleweight title fight between champion, Johnny Eblen, and No. 1 contender, Fabian Edwards. In the co-main event of the evening, Aaron Pico collides with Pedro Carvalho in a pivotal Featherweight matchup.

While you will have to have Showtime in your cable lineup to catch Bellator Dublin this evening, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for you right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.

Here is a quick rundown of Bellator Dublin’s “Prelims” undercard action, which begins at 11:00 a.m. ET:

155 lbs.: Mansour Barnaoui vs. Jay Jay Wilson

145 lbs.: Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Josh O’Connor

115 lbs.: Chiara Penco vs. Mackenzie Stiller

170 lbs.: Nicolo Solli vs. Romain Debienne

155 lbs.: Mark Ewen vs. Noah Gugno

145 lbs.: Brian Moore vs. Otto Rodrigues

170 lbs.: Peter Queally vs. Daniele Miceli

185 lbs.: Charlie Ward vs. Gregory Babene

135 lbs.: Ciaran Clarke vs. Przemysław Górny

145 lbs: Darragh Kelly vs. Jelle Zeegers

170 lbs. Luca Poclit vs. Roman Faraldo

145 lbs.: Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Piotr Niedzielski

155 lbs.: Davy Gallon vs. Attila Korkmaz

145 lbs. Asael Adjoudj vs. Ibrahim Al-Faqih Hassan

265 lbs.: Sergei Bilostenniy vs. Kasim Aras

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.