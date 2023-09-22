Former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will make his promotional debut at bantamweight against Rob Font at an upcoming UFC event on Dec. 2, according to a recent report by MMA Fighting.

Sounds like Figueiredo bit on Font’s callout after all.

Figueiredo, 35, is moving up to bantamweight after fighting his entire UFC career at flyweight, which includes a 10-3-1 record as a member of the roster. The Brazilian veteran is coming off his second loss to former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno so his road back to flyweight title contention was going to be a long one. It makes sense for Figueiredo to finally rid himself of his dreaded weight cuts to 125 pounds and start fresh in a new weight class.

Font, 36, is the perfect candidate to welcome Figueiredo to the bantamweight division. The long-time contender is one of the very best boxers in the division and a top-flight fighter who will give Figueiredo all the looks he can handle. Font is coming off a disappointing main event loss to Cory Sandhagen back in August, but he’s still 5-3 in his last eight trips to the Octagon.

It’s unknown at this time how fast Figueiredo can climb the stacked bantamweight rankings if he hits the ground running, but considering his track record and ability to finish fights the Brazilian fighter could move along pretty quickly.

What say you, fight fans? Will Figueiredo turn up in his UFC bantamweight debut or does this have bad matchup written all over it?

